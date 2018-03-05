Travel Alert Issued for Eastern North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have issued a Travel Alert for eastern North Dakota due to icy road conditions and reduced visibility. Cities included in the Travel Alert are Valley City, Jamestown, Fargo, Grand Forks, and surrounding areas. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds as roadways are ice covered.

A Travel Alert means conditions are such that motorists can still travel in these areas but should be advised of rapidly changing conditions. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the Travel Information Map at www.dot.nd.gov. The NDDOT works hard to keep travelers informed of road conditions. However, the road conditions are not reported 24 hours a day but updated every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time, including holidays. It’s important to remember that the conditions may vary from what is being reported.