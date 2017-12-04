Travel Alert Issued for Area

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a Travel Alert for portions of south central and north eastern North Dakota due to snow covered and slippery roads and blowing snow creating reduced visibility. Areas included in the south central Travel Alert are the cities of Jamestown, Valley City, Ashley, Ellendale and surrounding areas.

A Travel Alert means conditions are such that motorists can still travel in these areas, but should be advised of rapidly changing conditions. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the website: www.dot.nd.gov.

The NDDOT works hard to keep travelers informed of road conditions. However, the road conditions are not reported 24 hours a day but updated every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time, including holidays. It’s important to remember that the conditions may vary from what is being reported.