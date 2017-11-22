Transit Looks For Ways to Fill The Deficit Left By State Funding Cuts
By:
Ashley Limesand
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Much discussion over the course of the last two years has been focused on the downturn in the state's economy and where the lack of funding would make its mark.
While each sector is feeling the cuts in their own way, one area locally that could take a rather significant hit is the public transportation portion of South Central Adult Services.
More on this story can be found in the Nov. 22 edition of the Times-Record.
Category: