Together Again: Law Enforcement 'Raise Spirits' of Local Youth in Need
By:
Ashley Limesand
Friday, December 16, 2016
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Local kids gathered at the Valley City Police Department once again this year on Wednesday, December 14 to enjoy an evening of pizza, shopping, gift wrapping, and Santa with local law enforcement, part of the Santa, Cops, and Kids Program.
About 20 children, partnered with an officer, first enjoyed a meal of pizza at Pizza Corner as well as some time to play in the recreational area.
Read this story in Friday's Times-Record.
Category: