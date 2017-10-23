Times-Record Looking for Little Miss Merry Christmas

Sugar, spice, and everything Christmas.

That is what the Valley City Times-Record is hoping to find in its first ever Little Miss Merry Christmas Contest candidates this holiday season.

The T-R is excited to invite Barnes County residents to submit a photo of a Little Miss Merry Christmas candidate, a girl between the ages of 5-10 who loves the share her Christmas spirit. All submissions will then be entered for a chance to win the title of Little Miss Merry Christmas 2017.

Photo submissions will be accepted through Nov. 3 at 12 p.m. and can be submitted by emailing them to treditor@times-online.com, or by either dropping them off or mailing them to 146 3rd Street NE, Valley City.

All submissions will then be posted on the Valley City Times-Record Facebook page for voting throughout the week of Nov. 6 and whoever receives the highest number of likes will earn the crown.

The title of Little Miss Merry Christmas will officially be announced in the Nov. 10 edition of the Times-Record.

After her crowning, your highness will be escorted on a tour of various Barnes County businesses taking photos in each location, and will receive the honor of riding in the Parade of Lights 2017 as an honorary guest.

Publisher Bill Parsons says about the contest, "Little Miss Merry Christmas is a fun campaign to get more of the Barnes County Youth involved in our newspaper especially during the holiday season. We hope our readers will enter their daughters, granddaughter, and nieces into this contest and allow us to have a good selection for the community to pick a first ever Little Miss Merry Christmas."

For further questions on the contest please call 701-845-0463. Submissions are being accepted through 12 p.m. on Nov. 3 and can be emailed to treditor@times-online.com or sent to 146 Third Street NE, Valley City.