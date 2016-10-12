Times-Record Gets New Publisher

The Times-Record has a new publisher. Bill Parsons comes here from Nebraska with 40 years of newspaper experience.

Parsons, who started at the Times-Record Monday, replaces J. Reed Anderson. The Times-Record is the 14th paper Parsons has published.

Parsons has an extensive background in newspapers with 26 years of publishing experience. He was most recently publisher of the weekly Custer County Chief in Broken Bow, Neb. The Chief is owned by Horizon Publications, which also owns the Times-Record.

