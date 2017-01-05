Throwback Thursday: Help Identify Basketball Team

Bert Pedersen is asking for help in identifying teammates on the 1953-1954 sixth-grade College High School boys basketball team of which he was a member.

He brought the photo to Wes Anderson, curator of the Barnes County Historical Museum, who sent it to the Times-Record.

"We played Saturday mornings in the old Armory 1/2 court with a pole in the middle with a basket on each side," Pedersen told Anderson.

College High, St. Kate's, Richie and Lincoln were the participating teams. Coaches were student teachers or high school boys.

"Sometimes we were half time entertainment for the College basketball games when they played in the city auditorium," Pedersen said.

The players he recognizes are (third from left) Ken Soroos, Bert Pedersen, Curt Kvilvang and (third from right) Russell Anderson.

Pedersen would love to hear from you if you remember the other teammates or coach. Give him a call at 701-845-3247.