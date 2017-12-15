Three Valley City Individuals Honored on National Philanthropy Day

Three Valley City individuals with close ties to Valley City State University were honored Nov. 16 by the Northern Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals at the organization’s National Philanthropy Day luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fargo. Alumni Audrey (Dohman) ’66 and George Gaukler ’62 were named Philanthropists of the Year, and Dean Pedersen was one of two individuals receiving the Outstanding Volunteer award.

Larry Robinson, VCSU executive director of university advancement, presented the awards to the Gauklers and Pedersen.

More on this story can be found in the Dec. 15 edition of the Times-Record.