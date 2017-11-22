Those Involved in Produce Project Thanked with Pizza Party

As Thanksgiving nears and families get ready to sit down at the table and count their blessings before sharing a meal together, many are reminded that getting food to the dinner table is not always easy for some.

But thanks to dozens of area residents and hundreds of college students all led by one retired pastor, nearly half a million meals have made it to the tables of hungry North Dakota residents since 2010.

Many who have helped with the operation over the years gathered at Pizza Corner on Thursday, Nov. 9 for a pizza party to thank those whose efforts help raise food for the hungry and to assure them that their investment is worthwhile.

More on this story can be found in the Nov. 22 edition of the Times-Record.