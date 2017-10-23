The T-R Needs Your Help: Celebrating a Place Called Home

This fall the Valley City Times-Record hopes to give back to our readers by honoring the rich history of Barnes County and surrounding areas in a special section titled "A Place Called Home."

Stories and pictures will give our readers a walk down memory lane as we highlight some of the area's biggest accomplishments in athletic history, remember some of the historic towns, buildings, and unique aspects of life in the area as well as celebrate the people who made this area what it is today.

We hope to bring some of our reader's greatest memories of Barnes County back to life and we would like to ask for the help of our readers in doing so.

Publisher Bill Parsons further explains, "In November we will be doing "A Place Called Home," a very historical and nostalgic publication tracing the history of Barnes County and the surrounding area.

"In order for this to be the tremendous success that we expect it will be, we need to have photos from our subscribers and the people of Barnes County highlighting the history of this community."

Photos can be as early as the 1970s and as far back as people have got them whether that be the 1880s, 1890s, or the 1920s, 30s, 40s, 50s, or 60s says Parsons and should highlight the area, historical events that took place, famous individuals from the area, and also what daily life was like all those years ago.

The Times-Record is asking readers to submit old photos and any corresponding information by Friday, November 3 at 12 p.m. for consideration to be included in the section. Any submitted photos can be scanned and returned to their owner.

"A Place Called Home" will then be inserted in the Times-Record in early December as a gift to our readers this holiday season.

For more information on the section and what to submit please call the Valley City Times-Record at 701-845-0463 or email us at treditor@times-online.com.