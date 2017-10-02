T-R to Hold Customer Appreciation Party at Leevers Oct. 13

By Heidi Harris

treditor@times-online.com

The Times-Record would like to send a thank you to our faithful readers by holding a Customer Appreciation Party on Friday, Oct. 13 at Leevers Foods.

Circulation Manager Timothy Johnson will be serving free hot dogs and water from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will also feature deals on subscriptions, gift card giveaways and a Newspapers in Education donation drive.

Stop by and see Timothy as well as some other staff members of the Times-Record.