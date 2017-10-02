T-R to Hold Customer Appreciation Party at Leevers Oct. 13
By:
Heidi Harris
Monday, October 2, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Heidi Harris
treditor@times-online.com
The Times-Record would like to send a thank you to our faithful readers by holding a Customer Appreciation Party on Friday, Oct. 13 at Leevers Foods.
Circulation Manager Timothy Johnson will be serving free hot dogs and water from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will also feature deals on subscriptions, gift card giveaways and a Newspapers in Education donation drive.
Stop by and see Timothy as well as some other staff members of the Times-Record.
