Success of SRO and Need For Emergency Preparedness Two Topics at Joint Meeting

Members of the Valley City City Commission, the Barnes County Commission, the Valley City Public School Board, and representation from Valley City State University all gathered together to host a joint meeting on Tuesday, March 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Valley City Town and Country Club to discuss four imminent topics the organizations have on their current list of challenges. The four topics discussed included mental health, the jail, VCPS's School Resource Officer (SRO), and emergency response preparedness.

The goal of the meeting, which was open to the public, was to gather these leaders into one room so everyone could learn more about the challenges each faces in hopes of gaining insight into how all of the boards, as well as the public, can work together to find solutions to the identified issues.

All of the boards stressed that this was a starting point to what they hope will become a more regular meeting of these boards and others as the issues continue to expand and change.

While more information on the jail and mental health efforts will come in a separate Times-Record article, perhaps the highlight of the evening was a presentation by VCPS students to SRO Sean Hagen.

More on this story can be found in the March 29 edition of the Times-Record.