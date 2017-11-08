Stuff a Truck Collection Day on Thursday

Valley City High School students will be on hand Thursday, Nov. 9 to collect donated items for the Barnes County Food Pantry.

Students and community sponsors are once again hosting the Stuff a Truck food drive, with the collection day set for Nov. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center lobby.

Penny Peterson, VCHS Student Council advisor, said a Pizza Corner/Bernatello’s truck will arrive at the HAC at 1 p.m. Students will load donated items into the truck, which will be driven to the food pantry.

