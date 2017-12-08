Streetscape Public Input Meeting, the First of Two

On Wednesday, December 6 a group of concerned citizens along with city leaders, members of the streetscape committee, and KLJ engineering gathered at the first of two public input meetings scheduled to discuss the Streetscape proposal.

The meeting began at 5:30 p.m., and a formal presentation started at 6 p.m. as KLJ engineer Chad Petersen detailed the history of the project, the background of the programs out there, how planners ended up at today's proposal, and exactly what is being proposed.

More on this story can be found in the Dec. 8 edition of the Times-Record.