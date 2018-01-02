The Streetscape Project from the Students' Perspective

Through public input meetings, letters to the editor, and general comments made on the sidewalks themselves, most of us have heard a thing or two about the proposed Streetscape Project.

While there are many opinions still out there to be taken into consideration, one that has not yet been highlighted is the one that this project is aiming to attract. In order to gain some perspective from people of the millennial generation, Mayor Dave Carlsrud, KLJ Engineer Chad Petersen, and Streetscape Committee members Kay Vinje and Jeff Edwards took some time in the middle of December to sit down with a group of concerned Valley City High School students, most of them seniors, to see what they had to say about the downtown area and the proposed plan.

