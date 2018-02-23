STEAM Club Students Present to VCPS Board

Two students involved in Washington Elementary School’s new STEAM Club presented to the Valley City Public School Board at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Dalton and Melody attend the fourth- through sixth-grade Valley City school and have been involved in the new club since it began in January.

Jessica Sanden, library media specialist and leader of the STEAM Club, said Dalton and Melody “are some of our top leaders — they show up everyday with the best attitude and they always make my night by the end of the day, whether I’m laughing or they teach me something new, and they’re such good leaders and helpers.

