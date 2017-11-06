St. Catherine School to Host ‘Lights, Camera, Auction’

St. Catherine Catholic School is gearing up for its 45th annual Fall Auction, set for Friday, Nov. 10 at the Valley City Eagles Club.

The event begins with a bake sale and silent auction at 5 p.m. The silent auction ends at 7 p.m. and the live auction begins at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Auction,” so attendants are encouraged to dress in their red carpet or evening gala attire.