St. Catherine Hosts Veterans During Catholic Schools Week
Ashley Limesand
Friday, February 2, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
While students at St. Catherine Elementary School have been celebrating Catholic Schools Week with fun activities each day so far this week, on Wednesday, Jan. 31 they hosted a program with a bit of a heavier meaning.
At 10:30 a.m. students, dressed in their St. Catherine School red polos, gathered in the gym with several veterans and auxiliary members, as well as parents, to deliver a program honoring those who have served in the military.
