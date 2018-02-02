St. Catherine Hosts Veterans During Catholic Schools Week

While students at St. Catherine Elementary School have been celebrating Catholic Schools Week with fun activities each day so far this week, on Wednesday, Jan. 31 they hosted a program with a bit of a heavier meaning.

At 10:30 a.m. students, dressed in their St. Catherine School red polos, gathered in the gym with several veterans and auxiliary members, as well as parents, to deliver a program honoring those who have served in the military.

More information and photos from Catholic Schools Week can be found in the Feb. 2 edition of the Times-Record.