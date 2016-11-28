Spread the Warmth: Times-Record Collecting Coats, Snow Pants and Boots

The Times-Record would like to ask readers to spread the warmth this holiday season by donating gently used or new winter coats, snow boots, and snow pants to those in need.

Coats, snow boots, and snow pants for men, women, and children of all ages and sizes can be dropped off at the Times-Record, at 146 Third St. NE, Valley City, through Dec. 19.

Times-Record Publisher Bill Parsons said, "As we begin this very special time of the year, it is a wonderful time to not only give thanks for the many blessings that God has bestowed upon you and your family, but it is also a time to think about those less fortunate. For many, the holidays are a very cold reminder of the simple things like food and clothing that they don’t have."

Through a partnership with the Valley City Community Closet, all donations will be offered to those who would not otherwise be able to purchase such winter necessities.

Director of the Valley City Community Closet, Kalyn Botz, says her organization tries to assist those in need year round by hosting a once-a-month rummage sale event where donated clothing items are put out for those in need to take for free.

The organization is 100 percent non-profit, and Botz says with winter on its way the closet is in need of kids coats, snow pants, and snow boots in all sizes from children to men and women.

The community closet will host its next rummage sale on Dec. 12 at the Celebrate Recovery building at 658 Fourth St. SW, Valley City, and will also hold one in January.

In between its monthly events, the organization also works to make contacts and helps individuals through Barnes County Social Services, various churches, and often through the Valley City Buy, Sell, and Trade Facebook page, as well as its own Facebook page.

Botz says her biggest advocates for the community closet are social media and word of mouth. She encourages those looking for more information on the Valley City Community Closet to look for the organization's Facebook page.

As the community closet grows with the demand of the community, it is hoping to find a new, more adequate location and is open to opportunities.

As the holidays grow closer Botz stresses to those thinking of donating that, "Every little bit helps."

Parsons further states, "We at the Times-Record would like to ask you to offer a helping hand to your fellow man. On behalf of the Times-Record staff, I want to thank you for giving and wish each of you a most blessed and Happy Thanksgiving."

The Times-Record hopes to see your Christmas cheer this season and welcomes donations through Dec. 19.