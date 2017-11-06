Spread the Warmth Off to a Splendid Start

The Valley City Times-Record Spread the Warmth coat drive is off to a splendid start thanks to our generous Barnes County readers, as in one week's time 16 coats, 7 gloves, 2 hats, 4 scarves, and 7 blankets have already been donated.

The Times-Record would like to ask our giving readers to keep the generosity going as the Spread the Warmth drive continues throughout this holiday season.

Now through December 18 the Valley City Times-Record, in partnership with the Community Closet, will accept donations of gently used or new winter coats, snowboots, snowpants, hats, gloves, scarves, and blankets for men, women, and children of all ages and sizes.

All donations can be dropped off at the Times-Record at 146 Third St. NE, Valley City. Donated items will then be given to the local Community Closet and offered to those who would not otherwise be able to purchase such winter necessities.

Kalyn Botz, director of the Community Closet, says the 100 percent non-profit organization aims to assist those in need year-round by accepting donations and hosting a once-a-month rummage sale event where the donated items are put out for those in need to take for free.

