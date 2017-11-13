Spread the Warmth: First Donations Helping Those in Need

The Valley City Times-Record Spread the Warmth coat drive continues to be a success thanks to our generous Barnes County readers, as in a little more than two week's time 36 coats, 27 pairs of gloves, 31 hats, 23 scarves, 1 pair of snowpants, 6 pairs of snowboots, and 9 blankets have been donated.

The Times-Record and the Valley City Community Closet would like to thank those who have donated so far. We ask our caring readers to continue the generosity as the Spread the Warmth drive continues throughout this holiday season.

The next Community Closet open house will be today, Monday, November 13 from 5-7 p.m. at the new location, 658 Fourth St. SW, upstairs in the old Rec Center. All of our current donations have been delivered to the Community Closet for those in need to take advantage of.

