Spread the Warmth Drive, Record Number of Donated Coats

The Valley City Times-Record, thanks to our very generous and giving Barnes County readers, has successfully surpassed last year's Spread the Warmth Coat Drive record collecting a total of 144 coats in the 2017 holiday season.

The previous record set in 2016 during the T-R's first annual Spread the Warmth Coat Drive, was set at 122 coats, and this year's total not only equaled that, but exceeded it by more than 20 coats.

The T-R and its readers greatly exceeded last year's numbers in every other category of donated items this holiday season as well.

While in 2016 the T-R collected 28 pairs of mittens, 27 hats, 12 scarves, 6 pairs of boots, and 5 snow pants, in 2017 the T-R collected 106 pairs of mittens, 127 hats, 77 scarves, 13 snow pants, 19 pairs of boots, and added a new category of blankets/sheets collecting 73 of those.

Publisher Bill Parsons says about these remarkable numbers, "The generosity of the people in Valley City and Barnes County is amazing. Once again, the giving spirit of this community has come forth and many individuals in need will benefit from these kind people and their generosity."

All of the 559 donated items have already been donated to the Valley City Community Closet, and director Kalyn Botz says they are being put to great use.

More on this story can be found in the Dec. 20 edition of the Times-Record.