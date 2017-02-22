Sons of the American Legion Looking for Members

A Sons of the American Legion squadron has recently been chartered in Valley City, and now the dozen members are looking for more to join.

The supportive organization is open to those whose fathers are or were members of the American Legion.

James Riden and Daniel Vannurden are two of the current 12 members. They are looking to have 30 members before forming officers and meeting dates and times.

Riden said that anyone who has questions or would like to know if they are eligible to join can call him at 701-845-1586 or pick up an application at the American Legion club, 322 East Main Street, Valley City.

More on this story can be found in the Feb. 22 edition of the Times-Record.