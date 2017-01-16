Six Appeal to Perform at VCSU

Valley City State University's Vikings Campus Activities Board (VCAB) will be hosting the popular a cappella group Six Appeal on January 18 beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Vangstad Auditorium.

Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the event is free to VCSU students and open to the public for $5 a person.VCAB welcomes people of all ages to attend.

The group began its career at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. and after having some fun with it, the group transitioned from a hobby ensemble to a professional ensemble in 2010. Now the group is considered one of the busiest touring a cappella ensembles in the country traveling from coast to coast.

Read more in the Jan. 16 edition of the Times-Record.