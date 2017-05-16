Singspiration at the Homewood: Gospel Concert in Restored Barn

Several local musicians are bringing Singspiration to a restored barn at a farmstead near Valley City in June.

Singspiration at Homewood will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the home of Tim and Becky Hager, 11116 40th St. SE, Valley City. Several musicians will perform gospel music. Lunch will be served after the program.

The Homewood barn is at the home of Tim and Becky Hager, who host musical events at the historic structure throughout the year.

