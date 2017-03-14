Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of NCT Holds Annual Meeting, Plans Year's Events

The annual meeting of the Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of the North Country Trail Association was held on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Woodland Lodge Steakhouse.

Along with enjoying a meal, the chapter planned the year ahead. A calendar of events was planned which includes two mid-week evening hikes and a regular monthly weekend hike. The chapter plans to celebrate National Trails Day in June at Fort Ransom State Park with a hike, canoe trip an evening picnic and bonfire.

