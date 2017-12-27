Search for Clementine Prize Awarded

Congratulations to Chaser Atwood the Times-Record's 2017 search for Clemetine the elf winner. Chaser was one of 20 individuals to participate in Clemetine's Christmas Mission from Santa, in which readers where challenged to find the mischievous elf at one of eight locations this holiday season and report back to the T-R where they found her, as Clementine herself followed through with her mission from Santa to report back information about Valley City's residents.

Clementine informed the T-R when she was at each new location so our readers could play along with her fun and guess which location she was at. The more that found her the more she had to report to Santa, so win win! Clementine unfortunately had returned to the North Pole for the season, but she says goodbye to all of those who visited her (see the Tuesday, Dec. 26 edition of the T-R) and she congratulates Chaser on his prize!