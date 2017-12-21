Santa, Mrs. Claus, and some Elves Visit Story Hour at the Library

The Claus family, took time out of their very busy holiday schedule to say hi to local children at the Valley City-Barnes County Library on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Claus took some time to read classic Christmas stories to the kids, as the elves passed out candy canes and Santa listened and laughed along. The kids also played games and sang along to some Christmas themed songs with librarian Melissa Lloyd before Santa arrived.

See another photo in the Dec. 21 edition of the Times-Record.