Salvation Army Wraps Up Year, Thanks Generous BC Residents
By:
Heidi Harris
Thursday, November 9, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
As Salvation Army volunteers wrap up another fiscal year and prepare for the upcoming Red Kettle Drive, they thank the generous residents of Barnes County.
“Because of that generous support, we were able to help 889 people,” Lee Isensee, chairman, said.
Read more about how the Salvation Army helps area residents in need and its upcoming bell ringing campaign in the Nov. 9 edition of the Times-Record.
Category: