Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive Begins

LaVonne Lawrence is one of the first to ring the bell this year to help raise money for the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Drive which officially started last Friday, Nov. 24. Lawrence says she has been ringing the bell for many years now and loves every minute of it.

Bell ringers are needed this year from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, now through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Anyone interested can contact Joe Lunde at 701-840-0908, Michelle Grebel at 701-490-3762, Jana Olson at 701-490-0137, or Lori Glazer at 701-840-0077.

