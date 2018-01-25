Rotary Club Pancake Feed Draws a Crowd

The Valley City Rotary Club held its annual Pancake Feed at the VFW on Tuesday Jan. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. and the room was packed as supporters enjoyed their pancakes and sausage meal served and prepared by Rotary members. Local Boy Scouts were also in attendance as they helped the club members prepare the meal and clean up afterwards.

More information and photos of this event can be found in the Jan. 25 edition of the Times-Record.