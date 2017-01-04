Ross Resigns from VC Commission

Valley City Commissioner Rick Ross tendered his resignation from the Valley City City Commission today, and will officially resign at the next commission meeting.

He states in an open letter, "six months ago, I was elected to serve the citizens of Valley City as a City Commissioner. I had a strong desire to work within the system to bring change to City Hall, and potentially implement new and positive initiatives to make our community a better place to live, work, play, and raise our families."

Ross continues, "Unfortunately, in the six months since being elected, I have twice found myself falsely accused of abhorrent behavior, have been threatened with physical violence, have found myself in court twice, and have twice had my personal vehicle vandalized."

He further explains, "These incidents have caused my family a great deal of angst, have affected my personal health and well-being and frankly, given the failure of our legal system to effectively deal with the people involved, now threaten my financial well-being.

I am a firm believer in the value of a healthy debate and I've had many conversations with Valley Citians, pro and con, relative to the positions I've take on a variety of issues. I am unwilling, however, to participate in a process dominated by threats and intimidation, and therefore, to live in fear of harm to myself and my family. As a result, it is with deep regret that I announce that I am tendering my resignation from the Valley City Commission effective immediately."

Although the resignation cannot be made official until the next commission meeting, Ross will no longer participate in any city duties.

Ross concludes, "I want to thank the citizen of Valley City for the trust they put in me, and ask for their empathy and understanding as I make my family, my faith, my health, and my existing career the focus of my future."

For more on the story and what lead to Ross's resignation see the January 5, 2017 edition of the Times-Record.