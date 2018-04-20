Robotics Team Heading to World Championships

Four Valley City High School Robotics Club students and their advisor Annette Beattie are heading to world championships in Kentucky next week.

The Valley City Public School Board approved the out-of-state travel request at its regular meeting on April 17 after the students showed what their champion robot Pi could do.

Beattie and Tanner Thomsen, Blake Triebold, Ezra Hanse and Derek Bear will head to the VEX Robotics World Championship Tournament held in Louisville, Ky. Wednesday, April 25 through Saturday, April 28. Thomsen and Triebold’s team won the state Excellence Award in February at the State VEX Tournament.

More on this story can be found in the April 20 edition of the Times-Record.