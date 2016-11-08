Robinson Wins ND Senate Race; Kiefert, Johnston Win ND House Race

Incumbent Larry Robinson (D) will keep his seat on the North Dakota Senate — one he has held since 1988. In a very close race, Robinson received 3,362 votes, while his opponent Eldred Knutson (R) received 3,176.

Incumbent Dwight Kiefert (R) and newcomer Daniel Johnston (R) will represent District 24 as State Representatives in the House of Representatives. Kiefert (R) received 3,114 votes and Johnston (R) accumulated 3,105 votes, while opponents Sharon Buhr (D) received 2,698 votes and Naomi Muscha (D) had 2,763 votes.