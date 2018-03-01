Ribbon Cutting at New Lunchbox Cafe on Central

The new Lunchbox Cafe located on Central Avenue was officially welcomed into the community by the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors on Wednesday, February 28 at 10:30 a.m.

The restaurant officially opened a few months ago and hopes to serve a variety of food with both dine in and take out service.

John Peterson and mom Wanda Fleshman own the new restaurant and Wanda serves as head cook for the restaurant bringing more than 18 years of experience with her as she used to cook for the beloved Roby's Restaurant. While this restaurant certainly has its own unique spin, people might recognize some similar favorites from the Roby's era.

