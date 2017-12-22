Public Meetings Set for Proposed VCPS Athletic Complex

The Valley City Public School District will host four public meetings regarding the proposed athletic complex next month.

The four meetings, set for Thursday, Jan. 4 and Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., will cover the same information regarding the vision for Hanna Field and allow stakeholders to ask questions.

The meetings will be held in the Hi-Liner Activity Center lobby.

More on this story can be found in the Dec. 22 edition of the Times-Record.