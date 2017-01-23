Public Meeting on Floodwalls Set for Thursday in VC

A public information meeting has been scheduled in Valley City to review the floodwall architectural options for the Permanent Flood Protection Phase 2 project. The Phase 2 project is located along Main Street adjacent to the Rosebud Visitor Center.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Valley City Eagles Club with a formal presentation at 7 p.m. and an open house from 7 to 8 p.m.

Representatives from the City of Valley City and KLJ will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss your concerns.