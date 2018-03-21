Project to Address Good Government in North Dakota at Valley City State University Campus

NDSU’s Northern Plains Ethics Institute and ThinkND are set to host a conversation about “What is Good Government in North Dakota?” on Wednesday, March 28, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Skoal Room of the VCSU Student Center.

The Bush Foundation and the North Dakota Humanities Council have awarded ThinkND grants for this project. The discussion will feature moderators Luis Da Vinha, assistant professor of political science in the Geography and Political Science Department at Valley City State University, and Scott Hennen, radio talk show host broadcasting from The Flag, KFYR Bismarck, KTGO Williston, Tioga, Watford City, and KLTC Dickinson, and author of Grass Roots, A Commonsense Action Plan for America.

More on this story can be found in the March 21 edition of the Times-Record.