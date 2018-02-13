Princess ND Receives Several Awards at Nationals

Payton Aarseth, at the age of six, began competing in pageants for the very first time during the summer of 2017 as a way to have a little fun with mom Peggy. While popular reality television shows often depict the drama and competitiveness of such events, this local pair just wanted nothing more than to play dress up and have a little fun as mother and daughter.

After winning the title of 2017's Little Miss Petite Barnes County, Payton was hooked and the pair began competing in more pageants throughout the area. The six year old, with her pink glasses and girly style, took home a Winterfest title and a photogenic title, before taking home her biggest title yet, the title of Princess North Dakota.

With this title in hand, Payton was officially invited to compete in the National Miss American Coed (MAC) Pageant Competition to take place in Orlando, Florida at Disney World beginning on November 20 and continuing until Nov. 26.

More on this story can be found in the Feb. 13 edition of the Times-Record.