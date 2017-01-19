Presidential Inauguration: A Day of Festivities

Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20, on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

The peaceful transfer of power will take place at noon, when Trump will be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence will also take an oath of office that day.

According to US Magazine, festivities start Thursday, Jan 19, with the Chairman's Dinner, an exclusive black-tie event that will introduce hundred of foreign diplomats to the President-elect.

Also Thursday, Trump and Pence will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and attend a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Country singer Toby Keith, rock band 3 Doors Down and The Piano Guys are all expected to perform at the celebration.

If you want to watch the historic event, there are several ways.

All major news networks will bring coverage on TV and online. To watch online, visit ABC.com, CBS.com, MSNBC.com, FOX.com, CNN.com, NYTimes.com, WashingtonPost.com and NPR.org.

The Official White House Live Stream at www.whitehouse.gov/live is the official live streaming service of events that happen at the White House.

According to USA Today, Congress will host a luncheon for Trump and Pence following the ceremony. Then the president and first lady will walk down Pennsylvania Avenue for a parade at 3 p.m.

At 7 p.m. the president, vice president and their families will attend the official inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.