Prescription Take-Back Week, April 2-7

On April 2-7 City County Health District is partnering with the Barnes County Sheriff's Office, the Valley City Police Department, NuCara Pharmacy, Thrifty White Pharmacy, and Central Avenue Pharmacy to offer a Prescription Drug Take-Back Week.

During the week any of the participating locations encourage county residents to stop by and turn in their unused and expired medications in a free and anonymous drop box location for safe disposal.

All one has to do is essentially locate the disposal receptacle at one of the locations and place the prescription medications inside. Liquids, needles, and syringes will not be accepted.

More on this story can be found in the March 20 edition of the Times-Record.