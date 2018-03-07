Pickup in Pull Strikes Main Arena Wall at NDWS Event Center

A pickup went through the wall of the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center’s Main Arena at the truck pull event on Tuesday, March 6.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at about 9:15 p.m., a 2004 Dodge pickup was pulling the skid vehicle, a 1994 Peterbilt. The Dodge was making a pass and traveling from west to east across the Main Arena. At the east end of the main arena, the Dodge struck a large tire that was a buffer between the Main Arena and a wall separating the Main Arena from the east concourse. After striking the large tire, the tire and the Dodge went through the wall onto the east concourse.

Two pedestrians on the concourse were struck. A 15-year-old female was transported by Barnes County Ambulance to CHI Mercy Health where she was treated and released and a 33-year-old female refused treatment on scene.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was Nathan Bell, 19, Gardner, N.D. The driver of the skid vehicle was Hunter Henjum, 23, Valley City.

The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office, Valley City Police Department, Valley City Fire Department and Barnes County Ambulance all responded to assist.

If members of the public have video of the incident, those videos can be emailed to the NDHP at ndhpeast@nd.gov.