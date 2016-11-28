Photos Needed for T-R 2017 Calendar
Monday, November 28, 2016
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Do you have some awesome pictures of Barnes County you would like to share? Then we would love to see them!! The 2017 Times-Record calendar creation is under way and we need some photos.
Please email your high-resolution photos (limit four entries per person) to vctr@times-online.com or mail them to Times-Record, 146 Third St. NE, Valley City, N.D. 58072, by Dec. 7.
2016 calendars were AWESOME! We can't wait to see your photos published in the Times-Record 2017 calendars!
Questions -- call the TR office at 701-845-0463 and ask for Tina.
Category: