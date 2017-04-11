PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Washington Principal Taped to Wall

At 2:15 p.m. on Monday, April 10, Washington Elementary students excitedly taped their principal, Chad Lueck, to the gymnasium wall to see if he would stick, a reward for exceeding their monthly reading goals.

At the beginning of March students at Washington Elementary were challenged with a monthly reading incentive to read beyond their monthly goal. For every point they received exceeding their reading goal, each student received two inches of duct tape.

Then, after earning 545 feet of duct tape, a total of 3,270 points above the reading goal, collaboratively the students aimed to stick principal Lueck to the wall to see if he would stay.

