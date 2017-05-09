PHOTO OF THE WEEK: VCPS Honors Retirees

Retirees of the Valley City Public School District were honored by their colleagues at the VCPS Staff Social and Recognition banquet on Wednesday, May 3 at the Hi-Liner Activity Center Lobby. Pictured are Jefferson Elementary School principal Troy Miller and first-grade teachers Nancy Ost, JJ Thoreson, Tara Altringer and Chelsey Jensen reading an excerpt from a Dr. Suess book to fellow first-grade teacher and retiree Wanda Bjerke.