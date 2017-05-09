PHOTO OF THE WEEK: VCPS Honors Retirees
By:
Heidi Harris
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Retirees of the Valley City Public School District were honored by their colleagues at the VCPS Staff Social and Recognition banquet on Wednesday, May 3 at the Hi-Liner Activity Center Lobby. Pictured are Jefferson Elementary School principal Troy Miller and first-grade teachers Nancy Ost, JJ Thoreson, Tara Altringer and Chelsey Jensen reading an excerpt from a Dr. Suess book to fellow first-grade teacher and retiree Wanda Bjerke.
