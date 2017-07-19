PHOTO OF THE WEEK: VC Home's Garden Draws Attention
Dempsey Williams
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
The flower-filled yard of 623 Second Avenue Northeast is one of the highlights of the residential neighborhoods of Valley City.
Owners of the house Julie Munkeby and Drew Storbeck have been developing the area for almost five years, shortly after they moved into the residence. Initially, the yard had only two flower beds at the corners with a chain link fence. Munkeby says she has always loved flowers, and gardening is now her favorite hobby.
