PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Valley City Prom

Photo courtesy of Dutton's Valley Gallery of Photography.

Fifty-seven couples attended the 2017 Valley City High School Prom on April 22, 2017 themed "Lights, Camera, Prom." Power Play DJ of Fargo, DJ'd the event, Dutton's Valley Gallery photographed the evening, and students Libby Borg and Erik Johnson served as the announcers. The prom committee consisted of students Hannah Dockter, Angela Larson, Hannah Aberle, Abby Lemnus, Patience King, Tiffany Schneider, Breanna Wanzek, and Kallie Fretheim.