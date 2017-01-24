PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Squirrel Appreciation
By:
Heidi Harris
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Valley City State University sophomores Kylie Scherr, left, and Mackenzie Dietz help organize a Squirrel Appreciation Day party put on by the Viking Campus Activities Board at the Student Center on Friday. The party featured snacks, games, prizes and fun facts related to squirrels.
To learn more about the party and the history of squirrels in Valley City, read the Jan. 23 edition of the Times-Record.
