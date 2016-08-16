PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Registered and Ready to Learn

Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16 kicked off school registration for all Valley City Public Schools and both teachers and students seem excited.

At Jefferson school teachers and nurses sit ready to help parents with registration from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. School begins on Wednesday, August 24.

Make sure to get your student registered and for more information go to www.valley-city.k12.nd.us.