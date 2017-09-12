PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Peace and Inclusion Vigil

On Sunday, September 10 a group of about 20 individuals gathered at the Barnes County Courthouse for a celebration of the importance of peace and inclusion.

The Peace and Inclusion Vigil, planned by a local group called Indivisible Valley City, started at 5 p.m. and lasted until about 6:30 as various individuals from the community took turns speaking about the importance of peace and inclusion in a time where many across the nation and the globe are choosing non-peaceful paths of expression.

More in the Sept. 12 edition of the Times-Record.