PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Peace and Inclusion Vigil
By:
Ashley Limesand
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
On Sunday, September 10 a group of about 20 individuals gathered at the Barnes County Courthouse for a celebration of the importance of peace and inclusion.
The Peace and Inclusion Vigil, planned by a local group called Indivisible Valley City, started at 5 p.m. and lasted until about 6:30 as various individuals from the community took turns speaking about the importance of peace and inclusion in a time where many across the nation and the globe are choosing non-peaceful paths of expression.
More in the Sept. 12 edition of the Times-Record.
Category: